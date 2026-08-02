Five officers shoot, kill West Side man waving gun near park, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 69-year-old man was shot and killed by five police officers Saturday on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Acting Police Chief Jesse Salame said officers were responding just after 7:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Aurora Avenue, near Alderete Park and Loma Park Elementary School, to reports that the man was waving a handgun across the street from his house, which he said the department has been notified of multiple times within the last month.

Officers gave multiple verbal commands for the man to drop the weapon. Salame said the man appeared as though he would comply, at first, but ultimately did not.

At some point, Salame said the five officers “perceived a threat” and fired shots at the man.

Salame said there is, at this point, no evidence the man fired his weapon, which had bullets loaded. None of the officers were injured.

The officers were all placed on administrative duty, Salame said, pending the results of the investigation.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

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