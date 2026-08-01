Brief Storm Chance Before the Heat Returns

These storms will shift south towards San Antonio roughly between 4pm and 10pm

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY STORMS: Best chance from 5pm to 10pm.

SEVERE/FLOODING?: Not likely. Gusty winds are possible with stronger storm & most will see less than 0.50″ of rain, with isolated 1″+ totals possible.

SUNDAY: Lingering morning showers possible before skies clear. Highs returning to the upper 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Hot and mostly dry pattern returns.

FORECAST

STORMS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING

Saturday will start out mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Temperatures may climb quickly before clouds increase ahead of the incoming front. A few showers could develop across the Hill Country by mid-afternoon, with storms then pushing south toward San Antonio later in the day. The best chance for storms will be between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

These storms will shift south towards San Antonio roughly between 4pm and 10pm (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Rain chances in San Antonio are around 40%, but most locations will not see significant rainfall. Average totals should remain below half an inch, though a few isolated spots could pick up an inch or more if a stronger storm moves overhead. Brief, localized street flooding & gusty winds cannot be ruled out, especially where heavier rain falls in a short period of time.

Futurecast for Saturday (8/1) at 6:30 pm. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

If you have Saturday evening plans, they can likely continue as scheduled. Just be prepared for a quick interruption indoors if a storm approaches.

DRIER AIR MOVES IN

A few leftover showers may linger early Sunday, mainly as the front continues pushing south. Skies will gradually clear through the day, and humidity levels will begin to drop. Temperatures will still be hot, with highs returning to the upper 90s to around 100 degrees, but the drier air will make conditions feel slightly more comfortable compared to the muggy heat of the past week.

A few lingering shower leaving us with clearing skies (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

The weather pattern turns hot and dry again. Highs through next week are expected to remain near the upper 90s to low 100s, with warm mornings and lows generally in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances will be limited, so continue to stay hydrated, take breaks from the heat, and limit prolonged outdoor exposure during the hottest parts of the day.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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