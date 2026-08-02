Teen injured after apparent accidental shooting in northeast Bexar County, BCSO says The teen is expected to make a full recovery, sheriff's office says The shooting was reported Saturday evening at Glen Fair and Glen Echo. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A teen was injured after an apparent accidental shooting in northeast Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The shooting was reported Saturday evening at Glen Fair and Glen Echo.
On Sunday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office told KSAT three juveniles are involved in the shooting, including the victim who was shot in the lower body.
The teen is recovering and is expected to make a full recovery, BCSO said.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Olivia Dague headshot
Olivia Dague is a reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in July 2026 after spending three years reporting in Knoxville, Tennessee, at WBIR. Olivia is from Arlington, Texas, and a graduate of the University of Oklahoma. She enjoys political and education reporting, music, and travel.
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