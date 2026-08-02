Teen injured after apparent accidental shooting in northeast Bexar County, BCSO says

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The shooting was reported Saturday evening at Glen Fair and Glen Echo.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A teen was injured after an apparent accidental shooting in northeast Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting was reported Saturday evening at Glen Fair and Glen Echo.

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On Sunday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office told KSAT three juveniles are involved in the shooting, including the victim who was shot in the lower body.

The teen is recovering and is expected to make a full recovery, BCSO said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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