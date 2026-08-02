SAPD: Woman shot, critically injured while riding in vehicle south of downtown; Shooter flees

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was critically injured after being shot while riding in a vehicle south of downtown San Antonio, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a local hospital just before midnight Saturday after the woman was taken there by another person.

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The woman, 25, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 800 block of Probandt Street when the driver recognized another vehicle belonging to someone they had previous issues with, according to SAPD’s preliminary report.

Both the driver and the woman attempted to flee, but the other vehicle began firing at them, striking the vehicle multiple times and hitting the woman in the upper torso, police said.

The woman was in critical condition when officers arrived at the hospital, police said. It is unclear if the driver was injured in the shooting.

SAPD said the vehicle driven by the shooter, identified as a 32-year-old man, fled in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

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