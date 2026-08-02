Uvalde County sheriff urges caution after drowning at Nueces River near Cooksey Dam The drowning was reported Saturday afternoon UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – A drowning was reported on Saturday afternoon on the Nueces River by Cooksey Dam, Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco said in a Facebook post.
The sheriff said deputies were assisting the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department with the drowning.
In the post, Nolasco reminds residents to use caution when swimming in the Nueces River, warning that the waterway can be unpredictable.
“Currents, sudden changes in water level, and hidden hazards can make swimming more dangerous than it looks,” the sheriff said.
Additional information was not immediately available. KSAT has reached out to the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office for more information.
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About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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