Caldwell County environmental crimes investigator drowns in Nueces River, constable’s office says

Ryan McKnight, environmental crimes investigator in Caldwell County, drowned Saturday in the Nueces River, the county's Precinct 2 Constable’s Office said in a news release.

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – The environmental crimes investigator for the Precinct 2 Caldwell County Constable’s Office drowned Saturday in the Nueces River, according to a news release.

In a news release, the constable’s office said Ryan McKnight died while on a “personal outing” in Uvalde County.

The drowning happened near the Cooksey Dam, Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco said in a Facebook post.

McKnight’s work with the constable’s office involved investigating illegal dumping, environmental violations and other quality of life offenses.

“Ryan was much more than our Environmental Crimes Investigator — he was a valued member of our Constable’s Office family. He approached every assignment with dedication, integrity, and a servant’s heart,” Constable Paul Easterling said in the release.

McKnight also supported school districts in Caldwell County.

“Whether he was working alongside our deputies, assisting another law enforcement agency, supporting a volunteer fire department, or participating in programs with Prairie Lea ISD or Lockhart ISD, Ryan was always willing to help,” Easterling said. “His passing is a tremendous loss to our office, our public safety partners, the school communities we served, and the citizens of Caldwell County. We are grateful for Ryan’s service, his friendship, and the lasting impact he made on our office and this community.”

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Uvalde County sheriff’s deputies assisted in locating McKnight.

Read also: