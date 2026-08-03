Methodist Healthcare acquires 18 Texas MedClinic locations in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Methodist Healthcare announced the acquisition of 18 Texas MedClinic urgent care facilities in San Antonio on Monday.

In a news release, the company said the acquisition went into effect Aug. 1 and brought name changes to every acquired Texas MedClinic.

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The newly acquired facilities will be rebranded as “CareNow Urgent Care,” the release stated.

There are no changes to accepted insurance or billing at this time, Methodist Healthcare said.

“Texas MedClinic has been an important part of the San Antonio community for decades, and we’re proud to build on that legacy,” said Dan Miller, president and CEO of Methodist Healthcare.

Texas MedClinic was established in 1982 with a focus on “affordable occupational healthcare on a walk-in basis to the community of San Antonio.”

Patients will still be able to use online reservations and walk-in care, the release states.

Additionally, Methodist Healthcare said hours will also remain the same. Most locations are open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., while the Forum, Wurzbach and Eisenhauer locations will continue to operate 24 hours a day.

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