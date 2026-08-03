SAISD considers adopting state’s ‘Bible-infused’ Bluebonnet Learning curriculum

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) is weighing whether to adopt the Bluebonnet Learning curriculum — a state-endorsed instructional program for K-5th grade students that has sparked controversy over its ties to religious content.

SAISD is expected to discuss launching the new curriculum at select schools in a board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to the district’s board meeting agenda.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the meeting in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Districts that choose the curriculum receive $60 per student each year from the state to purchase the instructional materials. The Texas Legislature passed the system in 2023.

According to the Texas Education Agency (TEA), Bluebonnet Learning consists of “state-developed instructional materials that provide teachers with the tools to foster student success.”

Critics, including First Amendment advocates, argue that the curriculum blurs the line between teaching about religious literature and promoting a religion.

The TEA, however, maintains there is no religious instruction in the curriculum.

SAISD shared a transition plan in the board meeting agenda’s documents indicating that the district will launch the new curriculum this school year on Aug. 12 at select schools. The board still must approve this change.

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