The Conversation: What is Bluebonnet Learning, the ‘Bible-infused’ curriculum?

SAN ANTONIO – School districts across San Antonio and Texas are deliberating on whether to adopt newly state-approved educational materials that have become controversial due to their “Bible-infused” label.

In the San Antonio area, several school districts told KSAT that they have either chosen to implement the math segment of the curriculum or decided against its adoption.

Critics, including First Amendment advocates, have raised concerns that the curriculum may blur the distinction between educating about religious texts and promoting a specific faith, potentially enticing financially challenged districts.

The Texas Education Agency states that Bluebonnet Learning materials meet both state and federal standards.

The TEA’s Associate Commissioner of Instructional Strategy, Todd Davis, told KSAT that multiple religions are included in Bluebonnet.

Davis noted that the inclusion of Jesus and the Bible in the materials aims to enhance the context of the texts or stories.

So, what exactly is Bluebonnet Learning? KSAT’s Stephania Jimenez and Madalynn Lambert took a deep dive into the curriculum for “The Conversation on KSAT Plus.”

