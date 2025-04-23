Judson ISD to implement portion of controversial Bluebonnet Learning curriculum this fall

Judson Independent School District is set to implement a portion of the controversial Bluebonnet Learning curriculum this fall.

LIVE OAK, Texas – Judson Independent School District is set to implement a portion of the controversial Bluebonnet Learning curriculum this fall.

The Judson ISD’s Board of Trustees approved to purchase the instructional materials for mathematics of Bluebonnet Learning on April 17.

The curriculum was approved by the State Board of Education late last year. Districts across Texas are considering adopting the new materials to be implemented for the first time in the 2025-2026 school year.

At Judson ISD’s board meeting, the district voted 5-2 to purchase the materials. Secretary Laura Stanford and Trustee Monica Ryan voted against the motion.

“I was in favor of everything, but I’ve been given pause now to hear from some math teachers who are questioning it,” Stanford said.

Teachers opposed to the curriculum addressed their concerns at Thursday’s district meeting.

“Scripted programs like Carnegie and Bluebonnet restrict teachers’ professional judgement and flexibility,” said Marcie Stowell, a Veterans Memorial High School math teacher. “They force us to follow rigid scripts and pacing guides, making it difficult to adapt lessons to the unique needs of our students.”

According to the Texas Education Agency, Bluebonnet Learning is intended to provide a structured set of materials for teachers to follow throughout the school year and is aligned with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS).

Districts that adopt the K-8th grade curriculum receive $60 per student each year from the state to buy the instructional materials. The Texas Legislature passed the system in 2023.

“Every classroom is different,” Stowell said. “Effective teaching requires the ability to respond in real time, not to follow a one-size-fits-all script. Our decision should be based on what’s best for student learning, not on short-termed funding.”

Judson ISD’s Superintendent Dr. Rob Fields III pointed to the TEA, who recommends Bluebonnet Learning.

“Change is uncomfortable, and it takes a while to get in the groove and understand,” Fields said. “We can make this our own as well, but this is the high-quality instructional materials that is being recommended by the state, and we are not the only district in the local area ... that are moving to it as well.”

Judson ISD joins South San ISD, who recently approved to purchase Bluebonnet Learning materials.

When KSAT spoke with South San ISD’s Superintendent Dr. Saul Hinojosa in March, he said the district will conduct an “audit” to decide how to implement the curriculum.

