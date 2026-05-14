Live Oak PD: 5 arrested in connection with identity theft, mail theft investigation

(In order) Octabio Ascencio, 50, Melanie Reyna, 34, and Richard Whitney, 39, Giovanni Devora, 25, Britney Herlong, 35.

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Live Oak Police Department took multiple people into custody in connection with an identity and mail theft investigation at a Northeast Side home.

Police searched a home Wednesday in the 6900 block of Elmwood Crest, near Toepperwein Road. Officers arrested five people, including three for alleged identity theft, mail theft and fraud, LOPD said in a news release.

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Octabio Ascencio, 50, Melanie Reyna, 34, and Richard Whitney, 39, were arrested for allegedly stealing people’s identity, authorities said.

Police suspect Ascencio stole less than five identifying items, while both Reyna and Whitney stole more than 100 items combined.

According to Texas law, identifying items include:

Name and date of birth

Biometric data, including the person’s fingerprint, voice print, or retina or iris image

Electronic identification number, address, routing code or bank account number

Electronic serial number or access device

Social security number or other government-issued identification number

Giovanni Devora, 25, was arrested for allegedly being in possession of a controlled substance. Authorities also arrested Britney Herlong, 35, who had a prior Pasco County, Florida, full extradition warrant for larceny.

Multiple Flock license plate reader reports alerted LOPD about stolen vehicles that “resulted in recoveries at or near the home,” police said.

Live Oak police and the Alamo Region SWAT team entered the home and recovered suspected fraudulent identification documents, credit cards, checks, stolen mail, electronic devices, narcotics and other items.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be filed, according to LOPD.

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