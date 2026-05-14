Mother searching for answers after daughter’s windshield smashed at West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother is searching for answers after her daughter’s car windshield was smashed.

“What did we do?” Margaret Starr said. “I don’t wish this on nobody.”

Starr said several days ago her daughter had parked her car in an apartment complex lot near Potranco Road. Overnight, she said someone got on top of the hood and jumped on the glass.

“He just walked over there, walked up on the car, damaged the windshield and walked off,” Starr said.

When KSAT met with Starr, she had not washed the car yet, and several footprints were still visible.

“It’s like we’re just a waiting game,” Starr said.

San Antonio police told KSAT the department is investigating and is looking into whether this is random or targeted.

But, car-related crimes such as break-ins, theft and vandalism are cases the department is familiar with.

“It happens year-round,” said Lizzandra Trevino, an SAPD public information officer. “A lot of times, what they’re looking for is anything valuable.”

“Most of the time, they’re going in there to try to steal the vehicle itself, and if they aren’t able to find anything of value ... or if they aren’t able to start the vehicle and get it moving, then they’ll just leave,” Trevino said.

Trevino said if something similar happens to your car, call 911 as soon as possible.

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