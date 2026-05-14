LIST: Where NEISD will offer free meals for children throughout the summer

North East Independent School District will provide free meals to children at no cost over summer break.

The district announced free meals for children ages 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.

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The summer food service program begins June 4 and ends July 31.

Meals sponsored by NEISD School Nutrition are available at the following sites and must be eaten on site, according to the district:

Location Address Dates Breakfast Lunch L.E.E. High School 1400 Jackson-Keller, 78213 June 8 – July 16 (M–TH) 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Nimitz Middle School 5426 Blanco Road, 78216 June 8 – July 2 (M–TH) 7:45 – 8:45 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. White Middle School 7800 Midcrown, 78218 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed June 19, July 3 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Colonial Hills Elementary 2627 Kerrybrook Court, 78230 June 4 – July 2 (M–TH)

Open June 5 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Dellview Elementary 7235 Dewhurst Road, 78213 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed June 19, July 3 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. E. Terrell Hills Elementary 4415 Bloomdale, 78218 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed June 19, July 3 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. El Dorado Elementary 12634 El Sendero, 78233 June 4 – July 2 (M–TH)

Open June 5 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Harmony Hills Elementary 10727 Memory Lane, 78216 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed June 19, July 3 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Larkspur Elementary 1802 Larkspur, 78213 June 4 – July 16 (M–TH)

Open June 5 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Montgomery Elementary 7047 Montgomery Dr, 78239 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed June 19, July 3 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Oak Grove Elementary 3250 Nacogdoches, 78217 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed June 19, July 3 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Redland Oaks Elementary 16650 Redland Road, 78247 June 4 – July 2 (M–TH) 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Regency Place Elementary 10222 Broadway, 78217 June 4 – July 2 (M–TH)

Open June 5 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Stahl Elementary 5222 Stahl Road, 78247 June 8 – June 12 (M–F) Not Available 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Steubing Ranch Elementary 5100 Knoll Creek, 78247 June 4 – July 2 (M–TH)

Open June 5 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Walzem Elementary 4618 Walzem Road, 78218 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed June 19, July 3 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Wetmore Elementary 3250 Thousand Oaks, 78247 June 4 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed July 3 7:15 – 8:30 a.m. 11:15 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Windcrest Elementary 465 Faircrest, 78239 June 8 – July 2 (M–TH) 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location Address Dates Breakfast Churchill High School (Athletic Area) 12049 Blanco Road, 78216 June 8 – July 23 (M–TH)

Closed week of June 29, July 20–21 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. MacArthur High School (Athletic Pad) 2923 MacArthur View, 78217 June 8 – July 16 (M–TH)

Closed week of June 29 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Roosevelt High School (Covered Patio–Tennis Area) 5110 Walzem Road, 78218 June 8 – July 16 (M–TH)

Closed week of June 29 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Madison High School (Behind DEMAC Bldg) 5005 Stahl Road, 78247 June 8 – July 16 (M–TH)

Closed week of June 29 8:45 – 9:15 a.m.

Bus Stop Location Address Dates Lunch Creston Ridge 13700 Judson Road, 78233 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed July 3 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Oak Crest Pointe 6435 Crestway Drive, 78239 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed July 3 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. San Pedro North 16240 San Pedro, 78232 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed July 3 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Regency Village 8259 Montgomery Oak, 78239 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed July 3 1:45 – 2:15 p.m. Palatia Apartments 10343 Sahara, 78216 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed July 3 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Olmos Elementary Stop 1103 Allena Drive, 78213 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed July 3 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Jackson-Keller Elementary Stop 1601 Jackson-Keller, 78213 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed July 3 1:45 – 2:15 p.m. Ridgeview Elementary Stop 8223 N. McCullough, 78213 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed July 3 12:45 – 1:15 p.m.

Library Address Dates Lunch Westfall Branch Library 6111 Rosedale Ct, 78201 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed June 19, July 3 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. Tobin Branch Library 4134 Harry Wurzbach Rd., 78209 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed June 19, July 3 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. Thousand Oaks Branch Library 4618 Thousand Oaks, 78233 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed June 19, July 3 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. Semmes Branch Library 10560 Judson Rd, 78247 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed June 19, July 3 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. Encino Branch Library 2515 E. Evans, 78259 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed June 19, July 3 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. Brook Hollow Branch Library 530 Heimer Road, 78232 June 8 – July 31 (M–F)

Closed June 19, July 3 12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Additional food service sites across Texas can be found here or by calling 211 to speak to a live operator.

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