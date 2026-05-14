Topic of strangulation front and center for Texas’ new domestic violence prevention task force

SAN ANTONIO – Strangulation is the latest topic for the Texas Governor’s Family Violence Criminal Homicide Prevention Task Force, which is investigating key homicide indicators to make suggestions to the Texas Legislature.

KSAT first reported on the new task force in February, then most recently reported on its first session, which addressed stalking.

The second topic is strangulation, the offense that upgrades domestic violence to a felony.

“That is the largest way for somebody to exert power and control over somebody else,” said Texas Advocacy Project CEO Heather Bellino.

Bellino is a task force member and said even survivors themselves have trouble quantifying this terrifying act of abuse.

“We will have victims say, ‘Oh, he choked me, but that happened once.’ Choking is when something’s caught in my throat,” Bellino said. “Strangulation is when somebody impedes your airways and blocks your jugular so your blood flow is gone.”

The most important solution Bellino heard in the latest meetings was ensuring first responders understand this, so the right person is arrested.

“If your breath is being impeded, you’re going to fight. It’s your human instinct,” Bellino said. “So there are likely going to be injuries on the perpetrator and not the victim. Because this might not show right away.”

Bellino confirmed that’s why some survivors end up getting arrested for domestic violence instead of the perpetrator, because the perpetrator is the one with scratches or external injuries.

“We need to train everybody to ask the right questions in order to make sure that the next abuse does not occur,” Bellino said.

Another solution is educating survivors on the repercussions of strangulation, that there can be hidden internal injuries, and it’s important that they see a doctor.

Once the task force finishes discussing strangulation, they’ll learn about firearm homicides and then write a full report to present to the Texas Legislature at the end of 2027.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at 210-733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at 210-631-0100.

For legal and social services across Texas, call the Texas Advocacy Project at 800-374-HOPE or apply for help online at any time.

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