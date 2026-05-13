As Spurs keep winning, SW Military celebrations grow bigger and rowdier

SAN ANTONIO – Another Spurs playoff win brought another massive celebration to Southwest Military Drive, where fans filled the streets honking horns, waving flags and chanting, “Go Spurs Go.”

“We know we’re going to the next round,” one fan said. “I know we need one more game, but we’re going to win it. We’re going to win the playoffs.”

But alongside the celebration, some fans also crossed the line into dangerous and illegal behavior on multiple occasions, prompting a heavy response from law enforcement.

Many fans celebrated responsibly, staying inside vehicles while honking and cheering. Others bent the rules, riding on top of cars, hanging out of windows, setting off fireworks and performing burnouts.

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Now officials are also responding to more dangerous activity, including a flipped truck, a gasoline fire, four-wheelers on sidewalks and the spray-painting of a business.

“I mean, it’s not right, but it always happens out of nowhere,” one fan said when asked about the reckless behavior.

Despite the chaos, she said it would not stop her from attending future celebrations.

Another fan acknowledged that some of the behavior had gone too far, but said it stemmed from passion.

“I know some of it is disrespectful, but it all comes from love,” the fan said.

The growing crowds have led to a massive police presence along Southwest Military, with officers and patrol units stationed throughout the area during celebrations.

One young Spurs fan said the law enforcement response stood out as one of the wildest parts of the night.

“Probably the SWAT whenever they came,” he said. “Yeah, and then the burnouts too.”

The same young fan described the atmosphere as unpredictable.

“It’s just crazy because you never know what’s going to happen next,” he said. “It’s pretty surreal.”

In a statement, the San Antonio Police Department said it is “aware of the celebrations being held by Spurs fans following victories.”

“The Department supports lawful celebratory activity but must also reduce any public safety risks, especially when vehicles and pedestrians are occupying the same space,” SAPD said. “On May 7, 2026, after the Spurs’ victory, several individuals engaged in unsafe and illegal activity which resulted in SAPD officers having to take enforcement action to maintain public safety.”

As the Spurs continue their playoff run, officials hope fans can continue celebrating safely while keeping a longtime San Antonio tradition from turning to tragedy.

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