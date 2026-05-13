Meet the DJ behind the turntables at Spurs games, watch parties

SAN ANTONIO – Whether it’s a packed playoff crowd inside the Frost Bank Center or thousands of fans gathered at an official watch party, one sound has become part of the Spurs experience: DJ Quake on the turntables.
As the San Antonio Spurs continue their playoff run, fans know one thing for certain — the energy inside the arena never stops.
Win or lose Friday night, Spurs fans are guaranteed at least one more home game. And helping power that atmosphere every night is DJ Quake, the man behind the music that keeps fans dancing, cheering and chanting from tipoff to the final buzzer.
KSAT’s RJ Marquez caught up with DJ Quake to learn what it takes to keep the crowd rocking inside Frost Bank Center during some of the biggest moments of the season.
RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.
Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.