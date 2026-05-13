Meet the DJ behind the turntables at Spurs games, watch parties

SAN ANTONIO – Whether it’s a packed playoff crowd inside the Frost Bank Center or thousands of fans gathered at an official watch party, one sound has become part of the Spurs experience: DJ Quake on the turntables.

As the San Antonio Spurs continue their playoff run, fans know one thing for certain — the energy inside the arena never stops.

Win or lose Friday night, Spurs fans are guaranteed at least one more home game. And helping power that atmosphere every night is DJ Quake, the man behind the music that keeps fans dancing, cheering and chanting from tipoff to the final buzzer.

KSAT’s RJ Marquez caught up with DJ Quake to learn what it takes to keep the crowd rocking inside Frost Bank Center during some of the biggest moments of the season.

Watch the story in the video player above.

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