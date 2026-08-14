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Local News

2 hospitalized in critical condition after single-vehicle crash on Northeast Side, SAPD says

The crash happened in the 5300 block of Rittiman Road

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized with critical injuries early Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash around 1:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Rittiman Road, which is located near Thornwood.

A man and a woman were in a sedan that jumped a curb, crashed through a fence onto H-E-B warehouse property and hit a tree, police said.

Upon arrival, officers said they found the man unconscious on the ground. The woman was in the front seat area of the sedan with her legs stuck under the dash.

Firefighters were eventually able to remove the woman from the vehicle, SAPD said.

Further information was not readily available. Check back later for updates.

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