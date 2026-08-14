2 hospitalized in critical condition after single-vehicle crash on Northeast Side, SAPD says The crash happened in the 5300 block of Rittiman Road SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized with critical injuries early Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded to the crash around 1:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Rittiman Road, which is located near Thornwood.
A man and a woman were in a sedan that jumped a curb, crashed through a fence onto H-E-B warehouse property and hit a tree, police said.
Upon arrival, officers said they found the man unconscious on the ground. The woman was in the front seat area of the sedan with her legs stuck under the dash.
Firefighters were eventually able to remove the woman from the vehicle, SAPD said.
Further information was not readily available. Check back later for updates.
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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