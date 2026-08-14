Texas schools receive A-F accountability grades as more districts hope to avoid takeovers

Students walk through the hallway at Lago Vista High School on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 in Lago Vista, TX. HB 1481 passed during the special legislative session which requires schools to implement a policy prohibiting personal communication devices. Lago Vista has implemented a policy where students stow devices, primarily cell phones, in magnetically locked pouches that also block cell phone service, the devices can be unlocked in the event of an emergency as well as when the students exit the building using a wall mounted key near the building entrance. (Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune)

Texas schools receive their state report cards Friday, providing families a glimpse of how well schools educate students. Those who consistently get low grades inch toward state takeovers.

This year’s ratings come as at least five school districts sit on the brink of state intervention — Austin, Waco, Greenville, Ector County and Ralls.

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Preliminary ratings released by Austin ISD officials Thursday showed two middle schools each failed state standards for a fifth consecutive year, while the district as a whole earned a B. Meanwhile, Ector County and Greenville district officials said their campuses made gains in the ratings this year.

AISD Superintendent Matias Segura told the Austin Current he has not been in communication with state officials regarding the education commissioner’s plans for the district.“I understand there is an anxiousness and concern in the community,” Segura told the Current. “We are going to be here tomorrow, the teachers are going to show up, we are going to do the work to ensure their student gets what they need, regardless of what that looks like for that specific family, for that specific school. AISD will continue to be here; we have been here for 145 years.”

The letter grades campuses receive can shape community perceptions. Often, parents use the scores to pick a school for their kids. Businesses may also weigh the ratings when choosing which regions to invest in or move to, as they anticipate that schools labeled high-performing will graduate more students prepared for the workforce.

Meanwhile, Texas leaders are leaning on state intervention to fix chronic academic underperformance as five years of failing grades brings bruising state sanctions. The education commissioner must close a persistently failing campus when it reaches that threshold or replace a district’s locally elected school board with appointees he selects.

Ratings for schools and districts largely depend on three primary metrics: how students perform on STAAR and meet college and career readiness benchmarks; how results on state tests improve over time; and how well schools are educating underserved children.

Texas schools that trigger state takeovers tend to serve predominantly Black, Latino and low-income students, while majority-Black schools last year received more Fs than A ratings. Critics of the state’s accountability system say school ratings fail to account for the challenges facing high-poverty schools, which often work with fewer resources to serve children with higher needs.

Proponents of the grades say Texas families deserve transparency about how well schools educate their children. State leaders also say the ratings allow them to identify which districts fail to concentrate on student learning.

Parents face a changing education landscape with more access to schooling options outside of traditional neighborhood campuses. This school year marks the first time Texas families can use public taxpayer dollars to fund their children’s private schooling or home-school education.

Districts have until Sept. 11 to appeal their grades to the Texas Education Agency.