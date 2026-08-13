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Local News

Man steals woman’s SUV while she was making an Amazon delivery on West Side, SAPD says

Helicopter deployed to help locate the vehicle, preliminary SAPD report says

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Alleged stolen vehicle parked on a West Side sidewalk with SAPD behind it on Aug. 18, 2026. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man allegedly stole a woman’s unlocked vehicle Thursday on the West Side while she was in the middle of making an Amazon delivery, according to San Antonio police on scene.

The 18-year-old woman said the man rushed into the vehicle after she left it running to make the delivery in the 10000 block of Prescott Drive, according to the preliminary report.

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Officers responded around 12:15 p.m., the report said, and later deployed its helicopter to locate the vehicle.

The SUV was found roughly three miles down the road in the 7200 block of Leafwood Drive, SAPD said. Police were not authorized to pursue an arrest at the time, so they said they surrounded the vehicle instead.

An 18-year-old man bailed out of the SUV and ran about a block away from police on foot, according to police at the scene. He was later detained for questioning.

The man’s identity and charges are unclear at this time.

SAPD said the investigation is ongoing.

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