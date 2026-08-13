Luna Rosa seeks bankruptcy protection amid disputed claims
Operations will continue at the Southtown site.
SAN ANTONIO – Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill and Tapas in Southtown has filed for Chapter 11 protection, court documents show.
The restaurant at 1014 S. Alamo St. is owned by chef Iris Gonzales-Ornelas, who operates the business alongside her family.
It got its start in 2015 with a location in the Brooks area, then moved to the former home of Rosarios in Southtown, before opening at its present location in December of last year.
The local restaurant gained notoriety when the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” featured its Caribbean nachos in an episode of the popular television show.
Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.
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