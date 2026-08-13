Luna Rosa seeks bankruptcy protection amid disputed claims

The Southtown restaurant plans to remain open as its restructures its debt.

SAN ANTONIO – Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill and Tapas in Southtown has filed for Chapter 11 protection, court documents show.

The restaurant at 1014 S. Alamo St. is owned by chef Iris Gonzales-Ornelas, who operates the business alongside her family.

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It got its start in 2015 with a location in the Brooks area, then moved to the former home of Rosarios in Southtown, before opening at its present location in December of last year.

The Southtown restaurant formerly operated at 910 S. Alamo St. (Gabe Hernandez/SABJ)

The local restaurant gained notoriety when the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” featured its Caribbean nachos in an episode of the popular television show.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

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