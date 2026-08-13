Ex-prosecutor says trafficking allegations like Neil Calfas’ can involve fraud, not just force

SAN ANTONIO – Defense attorney Neil Calfas is accused of solicitation of prostitution and human trafficking, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A former prosecutor who’s covered a case like this explains that the affidavits describe an unusual path for the case.

“This investigation was all started because of a complaint that had been given to the DA’s office, who then referred it to law enforcement,” Meredith Chacon said. “Which is an unusual way that a case can be referred.”

Arrest affidavits accuse the San Antonio attorney Calfas of offering legal services in exchange for sex and paying women for sex, according to documents tied to a Texas Department of Public Safety investigation.

Chacon, who is now a defense attorney, handled a human trafficking case against a lawyer, Mark Benavides. He was sentenced to 80 years in prison, convicted of exchanging legal services for sex.

Chacon said her experience with Benavides’ case taught her these allegations reflect a sobering reality: criminal conduct like this can turn up in unexpected places.

“This does happen at that level,” Chacon said. “You’re not shielded from those things happening just because you reach a certain socioeconomic status or because you have a certain profession.”

Human trafficking charge

One affidavit outlines the evidence investigators used to allege the human trafficking charge, including jail phone calls between a woman and an inmate from March to May of 2024.

Those phone calls show a woman reached out to Calfas for help for her brother, who was in Guadalupe County jail, documents show.

Prosecutors allege Calfas offered two ways to pay for legal services — in cash or, as the document quotes, “the other way.”

Authorities allege Calfas never ultimately provided the legal services discussed in the calls, the affidavit states.

Chacon said people often have a certain image of what human trafficking looks like, but explained it can mean many things.

“Trafficking is anytime someone is forced by physical force, by fraud or by covert coercion,” Chacon said.

Based on the allegations laid out in the documents, Chacon said it appears the case may center on fraud.

Specifically, she said, by taking the allegations from the document at face value, it appears the woman was tricked into sexual acts, believing she would get help from Calfas for her brother.

“It looks like it’s a fraud-based human trafficking,” she said.

Solicitation of prostitution charge

A second affidavit alleges a Snapchat video shows two women and Calfas in his downtown office. Prosecutors allege the video shows Calfas having sex with a woman, and then paying in what appears to be cash.

The Snapchat video showing the alleged transaction was labeled with the caption ‘the deed is done,’ documents state. The video is dated May 31, 2024, the documents state.

The affidavit also cites evidence that the women shown in the Snapchat video were alleged sex workers, including Cash App payments labeled “for (victim)’s love” and “investments,” OnlyFans accounts and mentions of strip clubs in Las Vegas.

Chacon said social media and digital evidence can be compelling for jurors.

“There is tangible evidence that law enforcement can get. And then that makes it very illustrative for a jury later,” she said.

KSAT has reached out to Calfas for comment but has not heard back.

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