Woman, 19, charged with manslaughter in connection with Stone Oak crash, affidavit says

Jaquelin Flores, 19, was charged with manslaughter after a deadly crash on the far North Side, according to an affidavit.

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a crash earlier this month in Stone Oak, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Jaquelin Flores was taken into custody Wednesday and released from the Bexar County jail on a $100,000 bond the same day, jail records show.

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San Antonio police responded to the two-vehicle crash around 11 a.m. on Aug. 3 at the intersection of Hardy Oak Boulevard and Sable Canyon.

Upon arrival, officers found two drivers injured and a T-bone crash involving two SUVs.

One driver, identified as Flores, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The other driver, identified as 64-year-old Valerie Keeney, was pronounced dead at the scene, San Antonio police said.

After further investigation, officers determined that Keeney attempted to turn left onto Hardy Oak Boulevard southbound when she was hit by Flores, who was traveling northbound on the same street, the affidavit said.

The collision caused Keeney to be trapped in her vehicle before she later died from her injuries.

Further investigation and witness statements revealed that Flores didn’t possess a driver’s license at the time of the crash and was driving twice over the posted speed limit, the affidavit states.

Authorities retrieved data from Flores’ airbag control module, which showed she was traveling 87 mph before the fatal collision, the affidavit said.

Flores’ next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10, according to jail records.

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