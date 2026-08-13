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Local News

Search underway for suspect after 2 males shot on North Side, SAPD says

One of the males suffered possible life-threatening-injuries

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Two males were hospitalized after being shot early Thursday morning on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 5 a.m. in the 13200 block of Blanco Road, which is located near Wurzbach Parkway.

Both males were shot in the lower body, an SAPD sergeant said at the scene.

One of the males suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his knee, while the other male suffered possible life-threatening injuries, the sergeant said.

SAPD did not have any information on the shooter, though officers are investigating the remote area.

One of the males is in his 20s, while the other is a juvenile, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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