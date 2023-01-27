Southwest ISD teacher arrested for having sexual relationship with a student, records show

Lane Allen Walker, a 27-year-old theater teacher, was charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Lane Allen Walker, a 27-year-old theater teacher, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit details the improper relationship, which police believe started in the summer of 2022. Police were made aware of the allegations on Dec. 19.

Officers spoke with the student, who said they had sex between two and four times at the teacher‘s house.

The affidavit stated that Walker refused to answer questions without a lawyer, but surrendered his cell phone and gave officers consent to search it.

The cell phone contained pictures of Walker and the student in his house, investigators said.

Walker’s relative told police that she found an iPad that contained inappropriate messages between Walker and the student.

Records show a warrant for his arrest was issued on Wednesday. His bond is set at $50,000.

Southwest ISD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

