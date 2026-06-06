‘Grateful for the help:’ San Antonio Food Bank, Boeing serve 600 families at distribution event

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of families lined up early Saturday morning to receive free, fresh food provided through a partnership between the San Antonio Food Bank and the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

The drive-thru food distribution took place at the Boeing Center at Tech Port, where 600 households received fresh produce, pantry staples, meats and dairy products. Many families shared their gratitude for the help.

“Very, very thankful. We’re blessed,” mobile food drive recipient Yolanda Agueros said. “Everything is getting so expensive, and I only have one paycheck a month, so this helps a lot.”

The drive-thru food distribution was the fourth and final distribution funded by a $100,000 grant from Boeing to help fight food insecurity.

“This was an easy way to give back. So we know the area codes around Boeing, San Antonio, the most populous in the nation,” said Richard Delgado, senior community investor at the Boeing Company. “So it makes sense to bring the food drive here to the Boeing Center at Tech Port to really make that investment.”

With children now out of school, many families are looking for other resources to fill those gaps. That’s what brought Marisa Cisneros to the distribution.

Cisneros said she’s never received food assistance before, but with five children at home, she needs help providing breakfast and lunch.

“It’s a lot, and then food is expensive right now,” Cisneros said. “So, but everything is good. I’m grateful for the help that they give out here.”

The volunteers organized the mobile food drive to make it a seamless process for neighbors.

First, families picked up a meat, then drove down the line to grab the fresh produce. The next table had a box of staple pantry items like grape juice, almonds, tuna and coffee. At the end of the line, there were dairy products and some frozen food.

“It depends on how they ration it,” Delgado said. “This normally is a couple of weeks of food that they’re getting.”

“Then you get to make different things because some of these things you don’t get to buy at the store,” Agueros said. “So, you’re eating something different.”

For those who couldn’t make it out to this event, the San Antonio Food Bank has plenty of other resources available. Click here to learn more.

To find a food distribution site near you, click here to enter your ZIP code.

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