San Antonio Food Bank calls on students to give back this summer break

SAN ANTONIO – Now that the children are on summer break, the San Antonio Food Bank invites families to spend their free time giving back to the community.

The food bank welcomes kids and parents of all ages. Depending on what the task is for the day, organizers said that they make it work with the hands available.

Organizers also said that giving back is just as crucial as donating money or food.

Liz Johanek, director of volunteer services at the San Antonio Food Bank, says that the number of volunteers starts to dwindle in the summer.

The nonprofit needs helping hands seven days a week, Johanek told KSAT.

“Shifts vary based on what you’re doing. The one that is most family-friendly is two and a half hours, and we have it twice a day. So in the morning and in the afternoon,” shared Johanek.

On Saturday, June 6, volunteers are needed at the Boeing Center at Tech Port for a mobile food distribution. For this specific event, they do ask that children be over 14 years old, be able to lift up to 25 pounds and wear closed-toe shoes.

If you want to learn more about how to volunteer, click here.

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