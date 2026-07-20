First triple digit day of 2026? A tropical system? Here’s our latest forecast

Tropical Depression #2 has formed in the Gulf, however, it remains quite disorganized

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HOT DAYS AHEAD: Upper-90s likely, triple digits possible by Wednesday

TD #2/POTENTIALLY BERTHA: Disorganized for now, some strengthening possible. Odds currently favor minor impacts for South Texas

AQUIFER/LAKES STILL RISING: Aquifer tops 650′ for the first times since 2022

FORECAST

FIRST TRIPLE DIGITS OF THE YEAR FOR SA?

We’ve managed to avoid triple digits this year. This week, however, it may be hard to dodge a late-July heat wave. Temperatures will rise, with peak temperatures on Wednesday. As of now, we are forecasting 100° in San Antonio. Heat indices will reach the low-100s.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TROPICAL DEPRESSION #2

A tropical system has formed in the Gulf. Some strengthening is expected today and it could receive a name: Bertha. While there is still a good deal of uncertainty with TD #2’s future, we are getting a bit more clarity this morning. TD#2/Bertha likely affects the New Orleans area tomorrow into Wednesday. From there, it will encounter more wind shear, dry air, and possibly interact with land, with several computer models weakening the system. It then makes a run at South Texas during the second half of the work week. However, at the time it arrives to Texas, it very well could be in a weakened state. That means impacts to San Antonio and surrounding areas would be minimal. That said, as it is with tropical systems, much can change over the next 48 hours. Stay tuned for more updates.

Tropical Depression #2 potential path, along with spaghetti plots. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

AQUIFER/LAKES STILL RISING!

While our bodies of water are starting to level out, we’re still noticing small rises in area lakes and the aquifer. Canyon Lake is now 99% full, while Medina has reached 27% capacity. The Edwards Aquifer at the J-17 well is now above 650′ for the first time in more than 4 years!

Aquifer and lake levels as of Monday (7/20) morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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