1 killed, 1 critically injured after shooting on South Side, San Antonio police say

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting July 20, 2026, on the South Side, according to San Antonio Police Department. One person was detained at a nearby hotel.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting Monday evening on the South Side, according to San Antonio Police Department. One person was detained at a nearby hotel.

SAPD responded to a reported shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of Roosevelt Avenue, where officers pronounced one person in their 30s dead at the scene.

Recommended Videos

Additionally, SAPD said another person in their 60s was shot multiple times and were taken to a hospital.

Authorities said the alleged shooter is in his early 30s.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, SAPD said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Read also: