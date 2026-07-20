SAPD bodycam footage shows exchange of gunfire between officers, suspect on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department released bodycam footage of a gunfire exchange between officers and a suspect last month on the North Side.

SWAT officers responded at approximately 5 p.m. on June 16 to an apartment complex near the 12000 block of Jones Maltsberger Road, which is located near East Bitters Road.

According to an SAPD news release, the officers arrived in an unmarked patrol vehicle to execute an arrest warrant.

The officers pulled up in front of the suspect’s vehicle and noticed that he was armed with a gun, SAPD said.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Ryan Pena, began shooting in the direction of the officers.

Four San Antonio police officers started shooting at Pena. The footage showed one of the officers firing gunshots through the patrol vehicle’s windshield.

Once the officer believed Pena was no longer a threat, he was heard in the footage yelling out commands.

“Alright, we’re good, we’re good,” the officer said, in part, in the video. “Back up. We’re good. We’re good. Hold. Hold.”

Another officer, identified as Adel Mokrane, and Pena were shot during the exchange, police said. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After the shooting, the bodycam video showed the officer who shot through the windshield attempting to treat Mokrane’s gunshot wound.

“I’m going to work on Mo (Mokrane). Hold still. You’re good, brother. We’re good. We’re OK,” the officer said, in part. “I didn’t see an exit (wound) yet.”

Pena was later arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer, according to SAPD.

The officers involved in the incident have been with SAPD for between eight and nine years.

Below is a rundown of the officers who fired gunshots in the incident:

Adel Mokrane, nine years of service

Nathan Bundy, nine years of service

Jose Sahagun, eight years of service

Brandon Pratt, eight years of service

The department said its shooting team and internal affairs unit are investigating the shooting. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office is also reviewing the shooting.

More recent coverage of this story on KSAT: