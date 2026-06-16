SAPD officer shot while serving warrant on North Side, police chief says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department officer and a suspect were both shot Tuesday on the North Side after the suspect pulled a gun on officers who were waiting to serve a warrant, SAPD Chief William McManus said.

The shootings happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex near the 12000 block of Jones Maltsberger Road.

An associate of the suspect called police with “concerns” about the suspect, McManus said.

When the suspect arrived at the complex, McManus said officers were waiting to serve him a warrant for possession of a prohibited weapon when the suspect pulled a gun as officers approached.

An officer was struck once, according to McManus, and four officers returned fire, striking the suspect. It’s unclear how many times the suspect was hit.

Both the injured officer and suspect were taken to a hospital. McManus said he doesn’t believe either has life-threatening injuries.

McManus said the suspect is in his late 20s to early 30s.

The four officers who returned fire have between six and 10 years of experience with the department and are assigned to SAPD’s SWAT unit, according to McManus.

The chief said he would not go into further detail about what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

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