San Antonio ISD board votes Adrian Bustillos to lead district as new superintendent

Adrian Bustillos was voted as San Antonio Independent School District's newest superintendent on July 20, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Monday to name Adrian Bustillos to lead the district as superintendent, according to a news release.

Bustillos was initially voted as a finalist for the role on June 24.

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“We believe Adrian Bustillos is the leader for this moment,” Board President Alicia Sebastian said in the release.

Bustillos said he’s honored to join the SAISD community.

“From the moment I began learning about the students, families, staff and community partners who make this district so special, I was inspired by the shared commitment to student success,” Bustillos said in the release. “I look forward to listening, building relationships, and working alongside our dedicated educators and families to ensure every student has the opportunities, support, and encouragement they need to thrive.”

One SAISD board member was concerned about voting Bustillos as the lone superintendent finalist during a meeting on June 24.

“I have concerns,” Jacob Ramos said last month. “He was involved in a cheating scandal at El Paso ISD.”

Bustillos, a former assistant principal at El Paso Independent School District, was sanctioned and served a yearlong probated suspension in 2017, according to the Texas Education Agency.

Previously, Ramos pointed out that Bustillos was missing a required certificate needed to become a superintendent in Texas.

On Monday, July 20, the board discussed submitting a request to waive the certification for superintendent for Bustillos “as permitted by the Texas Education Code and The Texas Education Agency Rules,” according to the SAISD board meeting agenda.

Adrian Bustillos' Texas Education Agency records, screen captured on July 20, 2026. (Texas Education Agency)

Bustillos’ career in education spans 20 years, starting as a science teacher and progressing to leadership roles.

Since 2019, Bustillos has served as chief transformation officer for Aldine Independent School District, the release stated.

SAISD voted for Bustillos because of his “leadership, character, track record and ability to drive meaningful results,” the release said.

“My vision is to create a future where every student feels valued, challenged, and inspired, and where innovative learning opportunities, strong community partnerships, and a culture of belonging prepare all students for success in college, career, and life,” Bustillos said.

Bustillos is expected to start his new role as superintendent this upcoming school year in August.

Bustillos succeeds SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino, who announced in March he will retire from the district in January 2027.

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