1 in critical condition, suspect ID’d in shooting after Spurs game at Frost Bank Center, BCSO says
Fired SAPD lieutenant handed third indefinite suspension after felony indictment
Pearsall ISD employee arrested after cocaine packaged for sale found in her home, sheriff’s office says
Selfie of Rep. Tony Gonzales and staffer surfaces after affair admission
Records: Fired SAPD officer was on-duty, left shift early before drunk driving crash
Scandal-ridden U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales drops reelection bid after admitting to affair with staffer
Employee dies on-site at Southwest Side concrete manufacturing facility, SAFD says
Off-duty SAPD officer found lying on sidewalk drunk, records show
Paxton says he’d consider dropping out of Senate runoff if Republicans pass voter ID bill
Your weekend plans may be impacted by storms. Here’s the latest update

Local News

‘This was not an easy decision’: SAISD superintendent announces retirement

Jaime Aquino became the district’s superintendent in May 2022

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Haley Butler, News Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) Superintendent Jaime Aquino will retire early next year after 40 years in public education, he announced Friday.

In a news release, the district said that Aquino will officially leave the post in January 2027.

“This was not an easy decision,” Aquino said in the release. “I look forward to spending more time with my family, whom I have, for many years, unintentionally placed second to the demands of this work.”

Aquino became the district’s superintendent in May 2022.

According to Aquino’s online SAISD bio, he developed a six-year sustainability plan that the district anticipates will eliminate the multimillion-dollar budget deficit accumulated over decades.

“This is not goodbye,” Aquino said in the release. “Between now and January, I will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that we keep building schools where our students can dream boldly and pursue those dreams without limits.”

In a Facebook post, Aquino said he was “eternally thankful” for the opportunity to serve as a mentor to thousands of students.

“While I never had children of my own, I will be eternally thankful to the (SAISD) Board of Trustees for giving me the extraordinary gift of fatherhood — allowing me to be a father and grandfather to more than 40,000 students," Aquino said.

Aquino has been the subject of multiple KSAT Investigates stories in recent years.

Records previously obtained showed that he took 22 trips in less than two years. Total cost: $21,000.

The district also spent nearly $500,000 on a single expense: a consultant. Tens of thousands were also spent on attorneys to review media records requests while SAISD was strapped for cash.

The SAISD’s Board of Trustees will announce the next steps in the search for its next superintendent in the coming weeks, according to a district news release.

