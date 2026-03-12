🚨Weather whiplash ahead🚨, another strong front late Sunday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- WINDS DIMINISH: Winds will subside by midday, turning sunny & nice
- CHILLY FRIDAY MORNING: 40s in SA, some 30s in the Hill Country
- WARM WEEKEND: 80s to near 90 on Sunday
- STRONG COLD FRONT SUNDAY EVENING: 30 degree drop in temps, windy
FORECAST
TODAY
Winds diminish, under sunny skies. Beautiful weather is expected this afternoon.
CHILLY FRIDAY MORNING
With clear skies, dry air, and light winds, temperatures will crater tonight. Lows in the low-40s are forecast for San Antonio, while some spots in the Hill Country could drop into the 30s.
WARM WEEKEND
Temperatures will rise quickly this weekend. Low-80s are forecast for Saturday and we’ll be near 90 on Sunday afternoon. But, don’t get used to the warmth...
STRONG COLD FRONT SUNDAY EVENING
A strong, March front will sweep through late Sunday. North winds will gust as high as 40-45 mph Sunday night. Meantime, temperatures will fall into the 40s by Monday morning, with wind chills in the 30s. Highs on Monday will only be around 60. Then, Tuesday morning, San Antonio could slip into the upper-30s. At this time, a freeze is NOT expected in the metro, but some spots outside of San Antonio may get close.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.