‘You’re never going to forget that’: Witness recalls seeing body in San Pedro Creek

SAN ANTONIO – What started as a routine morning walk quickly turned into a disturbing scene for Almeda Hill, who says she discovered a body along San Pedro Creek on Friday.

Hill, who works along Furnish Avenue near South San Marcos, said she often begins her day walking along the creek. But on Friday morning, her routine was interrupted by a sight she said she won’t forget.

“Right down there, they were face down,” Hill said, describing where she saw the body.

Hill said she immediately walked away after realizing what she had seen.

“As soon as I saw it, I walked away, because of course, now I can’t get that image out of my head,” she said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers were called to the area around 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a person in high water near San Pedro Creek.

Police and fire crews responded and pulled the person from the water. They were unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The person has not yet been identified, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Hill said it’s common to see people walking or biking along the creek, which made the situation even more unsettling.

“You’ll see people walking or doing bike rides back and forth,” she said. “I have no idea how he got there.”

Hill said she plans to continue her daily walks in the area. Still, she acknowledged the emotional impact of what she witnessed.

“Once you see something like that, you’re never going to forget that,” she said.

Read also: