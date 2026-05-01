Rounds of storms could bring flooding through Friday evening

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FRIDAY: Periodic showers and storms, breezy and cooler FLOOD WATCH: In effect tonight through Friday evening IMPACTS: Flash flooding possible in low‑lying and urban areas RAIN TOTALS: Widespread 2–4″, isolated higher amounts

WEEKEND: Cool starts, sunny and comfortable afternoons

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather with a steady warm‑up

FORECAST

A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of South‑Central Texas from this evening through Friday evening as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms move through the area.

While much of the rainfall will be beneficial, locally heavy rainfall is likely but could cause street flooding. Low‑lying and poor‑drainage areas (especially construction zones) is the main concern, along with the chance for gusty winds and localized hail.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Friday evening. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Residents are urged to stay weather‑aware through Friday evening, have Wireless Emergency Alerts enabled, and never drive across a flooded roadway. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

TODAY

Additionally, showers and storms will develop across South-Central Texas, with the best shot for rain being in the Hill Country and points northward (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Showers and thunderstorms continue on and off through the day Friday, especially during the morning and early afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall remains the main concern, with 2–4 inches possible in many spots and isolated totals up to 6 inches by Friday evening.

Rainfall over the next few days (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Cooler air moves in behind the system, keeping temperatures in the 60s, and northeast winds may gust between 30 and 40 mph, adding to the chilly, raw feel. Rain chances gradually end from west to east Friday evening as drier air arrives.

WEEKEND

The weekend brings a much‑needed break from the rain. Expect a cool, fall‑like feel with morning lows in the 40s and 50s, followed by sunny afternoons warming into the upper 60s and 70s.

Dry weather continues into early next week, along with a slow warming trend.

Off & on storms overnight and through Friday afternoon. Sunny and cool weekend. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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