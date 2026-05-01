Arrest made in Leon Valley pedestrian death; Family wants Grissom Road safety changes

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Flowers have piled up at a roadside memorial on Grissom Road.

Rose Marie Jones died in early March when she was hit by a car on the sidewalk. Her family built the tribute in the days after her death.

Since KSAT’s initial reporting, police arrested a suspect in the case, but Jones’ sister, Julie Benavides, said more still can be done.

“I think about her every day from sunup to sundown‚” Benavides said.

She said drivers “treat this like a highway, and it’s not.”

The crash happened on the morning of March 7 on Grissom near Timberhill Drive. Her family said Jones was walking on the sidewalk when someone driving a car hit and killed her.

It was not until April 15 that Leon Valley police arrested Matthew Valerio, 27. He’s charged in connection with the case for collision involving death.

Online records show he’s expected to appear in court again this summer.

Benavides said she hopes officials prioritize finding pedestrian safety improvements for this stretch of Grissom Road. She specifically wants the speed limit to be lowered.

Leon Valley Police Chief David Gonzalez told KSAT via email that Grissom Road between Lost Lane and Bandera Road “is managed and maintained by TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation).”

A spokesperson for TxDOT said the agency regularly reviews and analyzes crash data, but the emailed statement said much of the Grissom Road corridor is in local jurisdiction.

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