Local News

Driver accused of hitting, killing pedestrian in Leon Valley fled crash scene, police say

San Antonio police assisted Leon Valley PD at the scene

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Leon Valley police said officers are looking for a driver accused of striking and killing a pedestrian Saturday morning. (KSAT)

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Leon Valley police said officers are looking for a driver accused of striking and killing a pedestrian Saturday morning.

In a statement to KSAT, Leon Valley Police Chief David Gonzalez said officers responded to a crash call just before 8:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Grissom Road near Timberhill Drive.

When officers and other first responders arrived, Gonzalez said they found a woman in her 30s. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the chief said.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and later deserted the vehicle, which police found near the crash.

Multiple San Antonio Police Department vehicles were also at the scene.

Gonzalez said his department’s investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

