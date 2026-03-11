Skip to main content
Man accused of taking secret photos of women, teen girl inside northeast Bexar County store

Dominic Espinoza, 22, arrested inside business on Foster Road

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Dominic Espinoza, 22, is accused of taking secret photos of women and a teen inside a local business without their consent. (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – Deputies arrested a man who investigators said was secretly photographing woman and at least one teenage girl while walking around a northeast Bexar County store, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The business’ management called 911 after noticing Espinoza holding his phone at a low angle and taking photos behind female customers and employees.

The report says the photos were taken without the victim’s consent at a store on Foster Road near Binz-Engleman Road.

The photos were taken without the consent of the victims, the report says.

Espinoza denied any wrongdoing when confronted by deputies, but surveillance video caught him taking the photos at an angle “not subject to public view.”

He was booked into jail on two counts of invasive visual recording.

