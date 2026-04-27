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Local News

New Chick-fil-A restaurant to open on Northwest Side

The restaurant will be located in the 8800 block of Bandera Road

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Chick-fil-A Restaurant Exterior (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – Northwest Side residents will soon be able to visit a brand-new Chick-fil-A restaurant.

According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the new restaurant will be located at 8889 Bandera Road, not far from Mystic Park.

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Construction for the new location is expected to start in November 2027, with an estimated completion date of April 13, 2028.

The predicted cost of the construction, which will cover 5,088 square feet, is $4,500, the filing said.

The Bandera Road location will be the 37th Chick-fil-A restaurant in San Antonio, the chain’s website shows.

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