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Heat index near 100° today 🥵; cooler weather, storm chances later this week

Front bring rain chances, cooler weather

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • HEAT INDEX: Near 100° today, hazy skies
  • RAIN CHANCES: Below 20% today, but odds increase starting Tuesday
  • FRONT: Brings rain chances Wednesday through Friday

FORECAST

HOT & HUMID TODAY

Heat and humidity will be the big story. After a bout of morning clouds, temperatures will reach into the low-90s. With thick humidity, that’ll translate to a feels-like temperature of near 100° during the afternoon hours. Also, expect hazy skies due to smoke filtering in from Mexico.

A stray storm this evening cannot be ruled out (10%). Should a storm develop, severe weather would be possible.

Heat index today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

RAIN CHANCES AHEAD

Storm chances increase slightly tomorrow (20%). Once again, severe weather is possible.

By Wednesday a frontal boundary will push into the area, raising rain chances even more (30%). It will also cool us down into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

A storm system, plus a frontal boundary will bring our best shot at rain on Friday (40%). Scattered showers and storms are possible.

Rain chances this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FRONT = COOLER WEATHER BY THE WEEKEND

Once the front passes by on Friday, cooler and drier weather will filter in over the weekend. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s will make for beautiful weather!

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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