19-year-old man accused of assaulting woman, three boys in robbery near downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was arrested Sunday night in connection with an aggravated robbery near downtown that left four people injured, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched to a fight just after 11:20 p.m. on Sunday to the 1100 block of San Pedro Avenue, SAPD said in a preliminary report.

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Upon arrival, the officers were told that the suspect attempted to solicit money from a 40-year-old woman.

When the woman refused, the report said that the suspect tried to take her phone and wallet.

The suspect also physically assaulted the woman with a closed fist, SAPD said.

Three boys, from 10 to 15 years old, attempted to help the woman, but the suspect also assaulted them, the report stated.

The suspect was later taken into custody on robbery and injury to a child charges, police said.

According to the report, the woman and the three boys suffered minor injuries.

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