Man shot in chest on South Side; SAPD says suspect remains at large Police respond to a South Side shooting on the evening of Sunday, June 14, 2026. SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the chest Sunday night on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department, and the suspect remains at large.
The shooting was reported at approximately 9:31 p.m. at the intersection of S. Flores Street and E. Mayfield Boulevard.
Officers said the victim was struck once in the sternum. He was transported to a hospital, and police were unsure of his condition.
Police said they were still searching for the suspect and that he may have fled the scene on foot or by bicycle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department.
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Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.
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Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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