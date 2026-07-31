Affidavit: Nashville man accused in connection with San Antonio robbery, trailer theft investigations

SAN ANTONIO – A 45-year-old Nashville man was arrested Wednesday after investigators linked him to theft and robbery investigations in San Antonio, according to an arrest affidavit.

Dario Kozul was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on the following charges, court records show:

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aggravated robbery (first-degree felony)

theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 (state jail felony)

criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 (Class A misdemeanor)

criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 (Class A misdemeanor)

According to the affidavit, Kozul and an unidentified suspect allegedly entered a tow lot business June 26 and assaulted a male witness.

Court documents show Kozul and the other suspect placed the witness inside a “large dog kennel” and used tow straps to prevent him from escaping. The witness told investigators he felt what he believed to be a gun pressed against himself while he was moved to the kennel.

Kozul and the second suspect allegedly stole various tools and other items that belonged to the business, the warrant states.

According to investigators, surveillance footage at the lot showed Kozul use a forklift at the business to intentionally damage the front gate and escape with the stolen property.

Kozul and his accomplice then loaded the stolen items into a white pickup truck and fled the scene with an unknown third suspect, police said.

Surveillance footage also showed one of the suspects used a mask to conceal their identity, the warrant states.

Two days after the incident, court documents state that security footage captured the same white pickup truck at a gas station. A generator, which was one of the items stolen from the business, was seen in the bed of the pickup truck, police said.

A man in the bed of the truck “appeared consistent” with one of the suspects in the security footage from the robbery, the warrant states.

Connection to other alleged crimes

Investigators also connected Kozul to a July 7 trailer theft in the 900 block of Peggy Drive.

In the affidavit, a SAPD officer wrote that they “immediately recognized” Kozul as one of the suspects in surveillance video at the business on Peggy Drive, which is approximately five miles away from the location of the June 26 incident.

The same white pickup truck from the June incident was also captured in the security footage from the alleged July theft, according to the warrant.

During the July incident, police said Kozul allegedly caused more than $2,000 ($2,095) worth of property damage and stole a trailer.

Kozul was booked into the Bexar County jail on a combined $150,000 bond. As of Friday, jail records show Kozul remains in custody.

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