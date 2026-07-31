Man arrested, accused of killing French Bulldog in west Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a man allegedly killed his 2-year-old French bulldog and then buried its remains in the backyard of a home.

Erik Estrada, 47, was arrested on Thursday and charged with animal cruelty, which is considered a third-degree felony, court records show.

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Deputies responded to a report of animal cruelty around 4:10 p.m. Thursday in the 11200 block of Amberina, which is located in west Bexar County.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a witness who identified Estrada as the suspect, according to a BCSO preliminary report.

Estrada was allegedly involved in a disturbance on Wednesday. The report said “he became irate” and struck the bulldog multiple times in the head.

After the alleged assault, BCSO said Estrada left the dog outside unattended for hours. The bulldog later died.

Estrada buried the dog in his backyard, where investigators subsequently located the remains.

According to jail records, Estrada was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. As of Friday morning, he remains in BCSO custody.

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