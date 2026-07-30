Records: SAPD officer suspended after looking up police reports involving girlfriend, her ex-husband

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was suspended for five days after disciplinary records show he used his position to look up police reports involving his girlfriend and her ex-husband.

Officer Christopher Cardiel called 911 on Dec. 1, 2025, to report that he had been assaulted by his girlfriend’s ex-husband, records state.

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SAPD officers spoke with the ex-husband, who said that Cardiel told him, “I know everything about you because of what I do.”

The ex-husband, who is not identified in the disciplinary report, was arrested for assault bodily injury, documents said.

An audit revealed that Cardiel looked at three police reports involving his girlfriend and her ex-husband despite having “no official department business with the calls,” records show.

Police obtained texts between Cardiel and the ex-husband, which included several harassing messages from Cardiel.

Suspension records show that the texts were allegedly shared with the ex-husband’s attorney.

“The actions of Officer Cardiel did not conform to the ordinary and reasonable rules of good conduct and behavior,” the suspension records said.

City records show Cardiel has been with SAPD since October 2022. His five-day suspension happened in June 2026.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.