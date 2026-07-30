Bonham Exchange to temporarily close after city denies extension for sprinkler upgrades

SAN ANTONIO – Bonham Exchange will temporarily close Saturday after the City of San Antonio denied its request for another six-month extension to comply with required fire sprinkler upgrades.

The announcement came in a statement obtained by KSAT on Thursday, which says the nightclub’s temporary certificate of occupancy expires Aug. 1.

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A city spokesperson said Bonham Exchange has not yet applied for the permits needed to begin installing the required fire protection system.

The statement said closing the nightclub during construction will allow the work to be completed more quickly.

“Once each sprinkler system is installed and passes inspection, the City will promptly issue permanent Certificates of Occupancy so the Bonham Exchange and Club 727 can resume operations,” the statement said.

The temporary closure is the latest development in the city’s ongoing effort to enforce updated fire safety requirements adopted in 2018.

After reviewing more than 600 establishments, city officials determined that 15 venues were required to install automatic fire sprinkler systems. Bonham Exchange was one of seven nightclubs operating under a compliance agreement while working toward meeting those requirements.

Earlier in 2026, the nightclub reached an agreement with the city allowing it to remain open at a reduced capacity while the sprinkler system was installed. In return, Bonham Exchange received a temporary certificate of occupancy and six months to complete the work.

According to a city memo, Bonham Exchange has not submitted permit applications for the underground fire line, sprinkler system or fire alarm system.

Earlier this month, Bonham Exchange owners publicly accused San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones of failing to follow through on a fundraising promise they say would have helped cover the cost of the sprinkler installation.

However, the city has not cited fundraising as a reason for the delays.

Bonham Exchange is not the only venue affected.

The city has also denied Club 727’s request for a six-month extension. The nightclub’s temporary certificate of occupancy also expires Aug. 1, which means that business will also temporarily close while the fire protection work is completed.

City officials said their priority is protecting patrons, employees, residents and first responders. They will expedite all permits, reviews and inspections so the affected venues can reopen as quickly as possible, the statement says.

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