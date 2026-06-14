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Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after downtown shooting, SAPD says

Shooting happened during Spurs-Knicks Game 5

Pachatta Pope, Reporter

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Saturday night after a shooting downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the shooting around 10 p.m., during the Spurs-Knicks Game 5, at Club Sirius in the 200 block of Losoya Street.

The woman was shot in the back inside the bar, police said.

Police at the scene told KSAT that they know who the suspects are and officers are actively searching for them.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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