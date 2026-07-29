Kerrville River Trail remains closed after flood damage leaves holes, other hazards

KERRVILLE, Texas – For many Kerrville residents, the Guadalupe River is the go-to spot for a walk, a cool dip or a dose of fresh air — but city officials say the July 16 flood left behind damage so severe that parts of the river trail aren’t safe to reopen yet.

Louise Hays Park and other river access points remain closed, as crews assess hazards along the trail.

The damage includes large holes in the ground, sections of trail buried under asphalt and rocks, tree debris and a washed-out parking lot.

“We’re asking people to stay off the river trail right now,” said Jay Brimhall, parks and recreation director for the city of Kerrville. “It’s just too unsafe. There are too many hazards out here.”

Brimhall said some of the holes on the trail are several feet deep. He said the concern is that someone walking, running or riding a bike could fall and be seriously injured, especially in low-light conditions. Brimhall said, “It’s just a liability.”

City crews are facing about six miles of cleanup from Guadalupe Park to Kerrville-Schreiner Park.

Brimhall said this flood caused more damage than last year’s because the water stayed in the area longer.

“Last year it just kind of came in and went away,” Brimhall said. “It stayed here for a lot longer. So there’s a lot more dirt and debris.”

After the July 2025 floods, parts of the trail reopened in about three months. Brimhall said this recovery could take longer, and the repeated damage is wearing on staff.

“It’s a marathon, it’s not a sprint,” he said. “We kind of felt like we were sprinting a marathon.”

Brimhall said repairs are expected to cost millions of dollars, and there is no timeline yet for when people will be able to return to the river trail. The city is still working with the state to determine where cleanup and repairs should begin.

Some tree debris may be left in place for a future flood to carry away, Brimhall said. There was one bright spot after the flood. Texas Parks and Wildlife crews rescued several trapped fish, including Guadalupe bass, from small pools of water that can quickly become dangerously hot.

For now, city officials are asking the public to avoid the river trail until crews can make the area safe.

Kerrville City crews care for about 6 miles of public river access. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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