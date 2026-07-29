2 West Side homes damaged in overnight fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – One of two West Side homes damaged in an overnight fire is likely a total loss, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Officials responded to the fire around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Lark Avenue, which is located near Maiden Lane.

The flames started at an abandoned house and extended to an occupied home next door, SAFD said.

Officials said the abandoned home’s roof eventually collapsed as flames scorched through it. The house is likely a total loss.

The second home also sustained significant damage.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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