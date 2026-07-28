Mysterious explosions felt across San Antonio have left some neighbors rattled

SAN ANTONIO – A series of mysterious explosions has people who heard and felt the concussions taking to social media, hoping to identify the source of it all.

Some of the most recent posts were made Sunday in two different parts of town.

One person in a neighborhood on the Northeast Side, near King Arthur and Crusade streets, mentioned hearing loud noises.

Another in the same thread wondered if it was similar to artillery fire.

“I just heard, like, a boom. Just, like, boom! And that was it,” Juan Richard, who lives in the neighborhood, told KSAT 12 News Tuesday. “The first thing I did was get on Nextdoor.com just to see if anybody had posted a comment, to see what it was about.”

Richard said while the explosion did not rattle his windows, it did make him a bit nervous.

Across town on the Northwest Side, meanwhile, Xavier Guevara was recalling memories of his own experience.

He said he heard multiple loud booms in his neighborhood not far from Thomas Jefferson High School.

“The car alarms were going off down the street. But, yeah, you could feel them inside,” he said. “It caught me by surprise. Didn’t know exactly what it was at the time.”

A search of social media sites, including Nextdoor and Reddit, revealed similar stories from people all over the city.

KSAT 12 News emailed the San Antonio Police Department inquiring whether the agency had received any calls about the explosions.

An SAPD spokesperson said she checked the records and did not locate any records of calls in either of those areas.

Emails also sent to the three big military bases in town, JBSA-Randolph, JBSA-Ft. Sam Houston, and JBSA-Lackland, so far have gone unanswered.

However, Guevara has come up with one possible explanation on his own.

He believes an internet trend involving homemade fireworks may be to blame for the explosions he heard in his neighborhood.

“It was a big strobe rocket coming up,” he said, describing what he saw. “Recently (the trend has) caught a lot more attention, so I think a lot more people are buying the supplies to make them.”

As for Richard and residents in other areas, though, the attempt to find out more about the source of the booms right now is a bust.

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